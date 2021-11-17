Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 124,379 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Universal Technical Institute worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 604,534 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $1,042,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $673,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 54,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.25 million, a P/E ratio of 369.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $7.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.