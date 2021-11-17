Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 201,573 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,086,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harrow Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $443,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HROW shares. Aegis started coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Harrow Health stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

