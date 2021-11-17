Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 284,939 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.72% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 273.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 61.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $124.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

