Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 31,705 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.10% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 88,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMAO opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $346.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

