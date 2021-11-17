Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.44% of Airgain worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,590,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 315.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 70,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Airgain by 110.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Airgain by 146.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRG. Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $101.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

