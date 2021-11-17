Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

VUG stock opened at $322.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.05 and a 12-month high of $323.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

