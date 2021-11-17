Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,058 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.78 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

