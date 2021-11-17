Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Raised by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,744,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $263.86. 916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,005. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $193.58 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

