Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 25,269.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $149.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.25 and a 1 year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

