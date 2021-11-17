Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,616. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.25 and a 12-month high of $151.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

