Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $236.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.14 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.