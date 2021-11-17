Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.21 and a one year high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

