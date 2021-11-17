Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

VT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.70. 68,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,413. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

