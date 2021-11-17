Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.71. 32,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,394. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

