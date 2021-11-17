Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

