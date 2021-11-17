Varex Imaging Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,496 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,326% compared to the typical volume of 46 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of VREX opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,154 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 441,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 383,586 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

