Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of PCVX opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $107,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

