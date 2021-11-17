Vector Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,199% compared to the typical volume of 171 call options.

VGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,484,000 after purchasing an additional 831,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vector Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after purchasing an additional 366,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vector Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 98,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,849 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VGR opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.17. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.