Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,418. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.74.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

VEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

