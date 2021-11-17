Velas Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20.75 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $874.46 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.