VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,193,000 after purchasing an additional 148,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VeriSign by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after purchasing an additional 152,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,769 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $239.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $241.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

