Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Veritex posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

