Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

