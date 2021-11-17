Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.54. 8,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.