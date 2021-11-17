Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 184,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,644,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

