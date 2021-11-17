Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 25,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 41,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 86,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

