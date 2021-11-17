Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.75 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $38,742.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00380822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

