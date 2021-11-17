Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings of ($2.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viad.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viad by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 23.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VVI traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $47.40. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,757. Viad has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $973.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
