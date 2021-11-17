Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings of ($2.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viad by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 23.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVI traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $47.40. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,757. Viad has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $973.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

