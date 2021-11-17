VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,599,000 after purchasing an additional 726,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,908 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

