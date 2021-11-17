Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 372.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.