Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 372.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

