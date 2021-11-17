Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Sells $65,130.00 in Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.67% of Vince worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

