Viracta Therapeutics’ (VIRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.
VIRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.
VIRX opened at $5.88 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53.
In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston acquired 8,000 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
