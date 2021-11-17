Viracta Therapeutics’ (VIRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

VIRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

VIRX opened at $5.88 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston acquired 8,000 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

