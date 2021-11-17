Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VMUK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.67 ($2.75).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 174.60 ($2.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.44. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 121.60 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 198.73.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

