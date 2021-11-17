Viridian Ria LLC Invests $53,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. American Tower makes up approximately 0.1% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $261.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

