Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 83,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 164,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 118,221 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

