Virtu Financial LLC Buys 10,948 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,071. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

