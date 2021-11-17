Virtu Financial LLC Buys 84,747 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,747 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Asensus Surgical worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 411.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 768,730 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $407.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.45. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

