Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,260,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,892,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,341.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 582,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of -0.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.