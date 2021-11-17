Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 98,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Shares of PETS opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.