Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,518 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.