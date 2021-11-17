Virtu Financial LLC Sells 86,615 Shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,615 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

RMG Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

