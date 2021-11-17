Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

COCO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $15.20 on Monday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

