Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $14.50. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 902 shares traded.

SEAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

