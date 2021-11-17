Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang Sells 9,158 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE VCRA opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

