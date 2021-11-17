Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies.

Shares of Volt Information Sciences stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 31,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Volt Information Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $217.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOLT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,961 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

