Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vonage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.22.

VG opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

