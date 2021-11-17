Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,902. Vontier has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

