Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:IGD opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

