Vroom, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.34). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

VRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist cut their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $19.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

