Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.60). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

VRM stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,979 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

